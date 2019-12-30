Importance of interview in Civils

By | Gopala Krishna V | Published: 12:36 am 4:43 pm

How important is the Personality Test or the Interview in the scheme of examination? Statistically, the Interview accounts for 275 marks out of a total of 2025 marks. This means it has a weightage of only 13.5% in the entire scheme of examination . However the influence of the Personality test in determining the overall merit is more than 30%. This was proved in a study conducted by the Alagh Committee (2000) which was constituted to suggest reforms in the Civil Service Examinations.

An analysis of the distribution of marks of the successful candidates at the Civil Services Examination for the past few years reveals that

High marks in the Mains and high marks in the Interview are a common feature of all toppers. (the top 50 or top 100 ranks) A few marks extra in the Interview can make a difference of more than 10 ranks. Some times 2 to 3 marks less in the Interview can lead to a downward slide of 3 to 4 ranks and can make the difference between getting into the IAS or the IPS or the IRS.

In short, the Interview determine the service, the cadre and the status of the aspirant for a life time.

Gearing up for the personality test

What exactly is the nature of the personality test ? While it is called as a personality test it is actually a test of administrative aptitude . This aptitude is tested in the form of an exchange of views.

The Personality test is an exchange of views between ., 1. The Interviewer or the Interview Board, 2. The Interviewee.

The exchange of views is essentially on the ‘areas’ which are known both to the Interviewer and the Interviewee. .

What are the areas known to the Interviewers or the Interview Board? The members of the Interview board who are 6 to 8 in number come from diverse backgrounds with experiences in different fields. Most of them would be in the age group 55+ years . Thus as a ‘group’ they have knowledge in almost all the possible areas. This could lead us to the conclusion that questions can be asked from almost any area……………….. How does one prepare for it ?

Next, let us come to the question “What does the Interviewee know ? This is based on the background of the Interviewee i.e., the ‘State’ which he belongs to, his educational qualification, his ‘work experience’, his hobbies and his extra-curricular activities. Added to this is his interest in the affairs that affect his ‘State’, the ‘Country’ and the ‘World’ i.e., Current Affairs. He is also expected to know more about the current issues which relate to his background.

Thus, the view that is exchanged between the Interviewer and the Interviewee is based on primarily a background of the individual and his understanding of the Current Affairs. Thus, most of the questions would be from his background and his appreciation of the Current Affairs.

The appropriate strategy would be to divide the expected questions into five broad areas :

Personal : This could relate to your name, the district / village where you belong to, the political, economic, social, aspects of that place. Questions may also focus on why you would like to pursue a career in the government services? Academic : This relates to the basic educational qualifications. Though there might have been a long gap between academic pursuits and the Interview, you are expected to renew your knowledge regarding the core subjects of graduation and be able to answer the basic questions. Preparing for the academic area is more important for those candidates who have chosen an optional which is not there domain. Optional : Normally, in-depth questions on the optional are not asked based on the rationale that the candidate has already proved his mettle at the Main examination. However, we can expect a few basic questions. Current Affairs: This could relate to any topic regional or National or International. Analysing the news on a daily basis is necessary . Hobbies: You may be asked by the Interview board about your activities in your spare time. In case you do not have a hobby, be honest about it. In case you have one, be prepared for a few basic questions.

In the last few years there has been a change in the nature of the questions. This change is consistent with the efforts of the UPSC to elicit the ‘real personality’ Now, based on the recommendations of the Nigvekar Committee apart from the conventional areas the Interview board is assessing the personality of the aspirants by asking questions that bring about the behavioral, attitudinal and value based traits of the candidates.

