Importance of interview in Civils

An analysis of the distribution of marks of the successful candidates at the Civil Services Examination for the past few years reveals that

By Author  |  Gopala Krishna V  |  Published: 30th Dec 2019  12:36 amUpdated: 29th Dec 2019  4:43 pm

How important is the Personality Test or the Interview in the scheme of examination?  Statistically, the Interview accounts for 275 marks out of a total of 2025 marks.  This means it has a weightage of only 13.5%  in the entire scheme of examination . However the influence of the Personality test in determining the overall merit is more than 30%.  This was proved in a study conducted by the Alagh Committee (2000) which was constituted to suggest reforms in the Civil Service Examinations.

An analysis of the distribution of marks of the successful candidates at the Civil Services Examination for the past few years reveals that

  1. High marks in the Mains and high marks in the Interview are a common feature of  all  toppers. (the top 50 or top 100 ranks)
  2. A few marks extra  in the Interview  can make a difference  of more than 10 ranks.
  3. Some times 2 to 3 marks less in the Interview can lead to a  downward slide of   3 to 4 ranks and  can  make the difference between getting into the IAS  or the IPS or the IRS.

In short,  the Interview    determine the service, the cadre and the status of  the aspirant for a life time.

Gearing up for the personality test

What exactly is the nature of the personality test ?  While it is called as a personality test it is actually a test of administrative aptitude . This aptitude is tested in the form of an exchange of views.

The Personality test is an exchange of views between  ., 1. The Interviewer or the Interview Board,   2. The Interviewee.

The exchange of views is essentially on the    ‘areas’  which are  known both  to the Interviewer  and the Interviewee.   .

What are the areas known to  the Interviewers or the Interview Board?  The members of the Interview board who are 6 to 8 in number  come from diverse  backgrounds with experiences in different fields.   Most of them would be in the age group 55+ years .  Thus as a  ‘group’  they  have knowledge in almost  all the possible areas.   This could  lead  us to the  conclusion that  questions can be asked  from  almost  any area……………….. How does  one  prepare for it ?

Next,  let us  come  to the  question  “What  does  the  Interviewee know ?  This  is  based  on  the   background  of  the Interviewee i.e.,   the ‘State’ which he belongs to,  his  educational qualification,  his   ‘work  experience’, his hobbies and  his   extra-curricular activities.   Added  to this  is  his  interest  in  the affairs that affect his  ‘State’,  the ‘Country’ and the ‘World’ i.e.,  Current Affairs.  He is also expected to  know  more  about  the current  issues  which relate  to his  background.

Thus, the  view that  is  exchanged  between  the Interviewer and the Interviewee  is  based  on  primarily  a background  of   the individual  and  his  understanding  of the Current Affairs.   Thus,  most  of the questions  would  be   from  his background  and his  appreciation of the  Current Affairs.

The appropriate strategy would be to divide the expected questions into five  broad areas :

  1. Personal : This could relate to your name, the district / village where you belong to, the political, economic, social, aspects of that place.  Questions may also focus on why you would like to pursue  a career in the government services?
  2. Academic : This relates to the  basic educational qualifications. Though there might have been a long gap between  academic pursuits  and the Interview, you are expected to renew   your knowledge regarding the core subjects of graduation and be able to answer the basic questions. Preparing for the academic area is more important for those candidates who have chosen an  optional which is not there domain.
  3. Optional : Normally, in-depth questions on the optional are not asked based on the rationale that the candidate has already proved his mettle at the Main examination. However,  we can expect  a few basic questions.
  4. Current Affairs: This could relate to  any topic regional or  National or International. Analysing the news on a daily basis is necessary .
  5. Hobbies: You may be asked by the Interview board about your activities in your spare time. In case you do not have a hobby, be honest about it.   In case you have one, be prepared for a few basic questions.

In the last few years  there has  been a change  in the nature of the questions.  This change is consistent with the efforts of the UPSC to elicit the ‘real personality’  Now,  based on the recommendations of the Nigvekar Committee  apart from the conventional areas the Interview board is assessing the personality of the aspirants by asking questions that bring about the behavioral, attitudinal and value based traits of the candidates.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .