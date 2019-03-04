Important committees in news

By | Published: 12:51 am 1:16 am

The Government has constituted Empowered Expert Committee (EEC) to select 20 Institutions of Eminence from among 104 institutions (public or private) that have applied for the status. The committee will be headed by former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) N Gopalaswami.

Institutions of Eminence

The scheme of Institutions of Eminence was rolled out by University Grants Commission (UGC). It aims to help 20 higher education (10 public and 10 private) institutions from country break into top 500 global rankings in 10 years, and then eventually break into top 100 over time. These selected institutions are proposed to have greater autonomy compared to other higher education institutions. They will be free to decide their fee for domestic and foreign students and have flexible course duration and structure. foreign institutions, except institutions in MEA and MHA’s list of negative countries.

Once identified, the target for Institutions of Eminence will be to break into top 100 bracket in one internationally reputed ranking framework in 10 years. The 10 government institutions selected will also get Rs 1,000 crore each from HRD Ministry to achieve world-class status. There will be no financial assistance to the private institutions.

Only higher education institutions, currently placed in the top 500 of global rankings or top 50 of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), are eligible to apply for eminence tag.

The private Institutions of Eminence can also come up as greenfield ventures provided sponsoring organisation submits convincing perspective plan for 15 years.

15th Finance Commission

Finance ministers from four southern states have opposed Terms of reference of the 15th Finance commission to use the 2011 Census to calculate population for allocation of Union tax revenue in place of 1971 Census. The Fifteenth Finance Commission (FCC) headed by NK Singh has constituted Advisory Council to advise and assist Commission on issue or subject related to Terms of Reference to quell strong opposition from some states over 2011 census. The council comprises Arvind Virmani, former chief economic advisor, Surjit S Bhalla, Sajjid Chinoy, Neelkanth Mishra, Sanjeev Gupta, Pinaki Chakraborty.

ToR of Advisory Council – It will also assist the commission in preparation of any paper or research study which would enhance Commission’s understanding on issues containing in its ToR.

It will also help commission in broadening its ambit and understanding to seek best national and international practices on matters pertaining to fiscal devolution and improving the quality and reach and enforcement of its recommendations.

Background

Article 280 of the Constitution of India provides for a finance commission as a quasi-judicial body. It is constituted by the President of India every fifth year.

It consists of a chairman and four other members to be appointed by the president.

It makes recommendations about the following to the President of India

4The distribution of the net proceeds of taxes between the centre and the states and the allocation between the states of the respective shares of such proceeds

4The principles that should govern the grants in aid to the states by the centre

4The measures needed to augment the consolidated fund of states to supplement the resources of the local governments in the states on the basis of the recommendations made by the State Finance Commissions.

4Any other matter referred to it by the President in the interests of the sound finance.

The recommendations made by finance commission are only advisory in nature and hence, are not binding on the government.

Panel on Gandhi 150th birth Anniversary

National Committee was formed for Commemoration of 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019.

The committee is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has 114 members on board including Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, former Prime Ministers and Chief Justice of India, Lok Sabha Speaker, members of union cabinet, political party leaders, chief ministers, Gandhians, spiritual gurus and social workers among others.

The 114-member committee will discuss policies, plans and preparatory activities for commemoration of birth anniversary. Its recommendations will be considered for implementation by government. The Ministry of Culture will be nodal ministry for celebrations. Chief Ministers of different states, leaders of various political parties, Gandhians, spiritual leaders and social workers are expected to attend the meeting.

B Sesikeran Committee

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has constituted three-member committee to look into draft food labelling and display regulations-Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations 2018.