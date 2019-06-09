Important Schemes launched in 2019

By | Published: 12:43 am 6:03 pm

In today’s article we will discuss about the different schemes launched by the government of India in 2019 like.

Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM)

Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) was rolled out by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on February 15, 2019. As many as 42 crore workers are estimated to be engaged in the unorganised sector of the country.

Target Segment

– Unorganised workers

– With monthly income is Rs.15,000 per month or less

– Belonging to the entry age group of 18 to 40 years

– Should not be covered under New Pension Scheme (NPS), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) scheme or Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

– Should not be an income tax payer.

Following are the salient features of PM-SYM:

• Minimum Assured Pension: Each subscriber under the PM-SYM, will receive minimum assured pension of Rs.3,000 per month after attaining the age of 60 years.

• Family Pension: During the receipt of pension, if the subscriber dies, the spouse of the beneficiary shall be entitled to receive 50 per cent of the pension received by the beneficiary as family pension. Family pension is applicable only to spouse.

• If a beneficiary has given regular contribution and died due to any cause (before age of 60 years), his/her spouse will be entitled to join and continue the scheme subsequently by payment of regular contribution or exit the

scheme as per provisions of exit and withdrawal.

• Contribution by the Subscriber: The subscriber’s contributions to PM-SYM shall be made through ‘auto-debit’ facility from his/ her savings bank account/ Jan- Dhan account. The subscriber is required to contribute the prescribed contribution amount from the age of joining PM-SYM till the age of 60 years.

Pradhan Mantri JI-VAN Yojana

Approved in March 2019, “Pradhan Mantri JI-VAN (Jaiv Indhan- Vatavaran Anukool fasal awashesh Nivaran) Yojana” aims to provide financial support by viable gap funding to Integrated Bioethanol projects using lignocellulosic biomass and other renewable feedstock.

Nodal agency – Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Centre for High Technology (CHT), a technical body under the aegis of MoP&NG, will be the implementation Agency for the scheme

Financial Implications

The JI-VAN Yojana will be supported with total financial outlay of Rs 1,969.50 crore for the period from 2018-19 to 2023-24. Out of scheme fund of Rs 1,969.50 crore, Rs 1,800 crore has been allocated for supporting 12 commercial projects, Rs.150 crore is allocated for supporting 10 demonstration projects and remaining Rs.9.50 crore will be provided to Centre for High Technology (CHT) as administrative charges.

Implementation

Under this Yojana, 12 Commercial Scale and 10 demonstration scale Second Generation (2G) ethanol Projects will be provided a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support in two phases:

a) Phase-I (2018-19 to 2022 -23): Wherein six commercial projects and five demonstration projects will be supported.

b) Phase-II (2020-21 to 2023-24): Wherein remaining six commercial projects and five demonstration projects will be supported.

The scheme focuses to incentivise 2G Ethanol sector and support this nascent industry by creating a suitable ecosystem for setting up commercial projects and increasing Research & Development in this area.

Benefits

Apart from supplementing the targets envisaged by the government under EBP programme, the scheme will also have the following benefits:

a) Meeting government of India vision of reducing import dependence by way of substituting fossil fuels with Biofuels.

b) Achieving the GHG emissions reduction targets through progressive blending/ substitution of fossil fuels.

c) Addressing environment concerns caused due to burning of biomass/ crop residues & improve health of citizens.

d) Improving farmer income by providing them remunerative income for their otherwise waste agriculture residues.

e) Creating rural & urban employment opportunities in 2G Ethanol projects and Biomass supply chain.

f) Contributing to Swacch Bharat Mission by supporting the aggregation of non-food biofuel feedstocks such as waste biomass and urban waste.

g) Indigenising of Second Generation Biomass to Ethanol technologies.

The ethanol produced by the scheme beneficiaries will be mandatorily supplied to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to further enhance the blending percentage under EBP Programme.

Significance

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has targeted to achieve 10 per cent blending percentage of Ethanol in petrol by 2022. Despite efforts of the government such as higher ethanol prices and simplification of ethanol purchase system, the highest ever ethanol procurement stands around 150 crore litres during Ethanol supply year 2017-18 which is sufficient for around 4.22 per cent blending on pan India basis. Therefore, an alternate route viz. Second Generation (2G) Ethanol from biomass and other wastes is being explored by MoP&NG to bridge the supply gap for EBP programme. In this direction, “Pradhan Mantri JI-VAN Yojana” is being launched as a tool to create 2G Ethanol capacity in the country and attract investments in this new sector.

Backgrounder

Government of India launched Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme in 2003 for undertaking blending of ethanol in Petrol to address environmental concerns due to fossil fuel burning, provide remuneration to farmers, subsidize crude imports and achieve forex savings. Presently, EBP is being run in 21 States and 4 UTs of the country. Under EBP programme, OMCs are to blend upto 10% of ethanol in Petrol. The present policy allows procurement of ethanol produced from molasses and non-food feed stock like celluloses and lignocelluloses material including petrochemical route.

-Deepika Reddy, Director, Shikara Academy