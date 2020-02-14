Important to live without regrets: Mahesh Manjrekar

By | Published: 8:23 pm

In sync with his philosophy, actor Manjrekar took cue from his personal life for his character in MX Player’s Pawan and Pooja. “I believe it’s so important to love life, enjoy it for its small moments and live without regrets — life is so unpredictable,” Mahesh said.

“When I was glancing over the script, this is the first thing that I noticed about my character Pawan and this is something I could relate to. So, it was fairly easy to get into character and very seldom do you get to play such innocent and real characters,” he said.

In the series, Mahesh and Deepti Naval play Pawan Kalra and Pooja Kalra, a couple in their 60s’ who decide to live life like there’s no tomorrow and create a ‘regret list’ – a series of wishes they want to complete.