Impose lesser road tax in small States: Medak MP

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: TRS demanded that the Centre impose lower road tax for small States and higher tax in large States, during registration of vehicles. The party also sought the Centre to address the parking problem in major cities as well as alongside highways.

Participating in a discussion on Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, TRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said the Bill does not suggest a scientific mechanism for imposing road taxes on vehicles. The Centre must also issue clarification on taxation of vehicles manufactured in previous year. “The automotive manufacturers have two calendars — manufacturing year and financial year. Vehicles manufactured in December of 2019 are likely to be sold in January 2020. In such cases, the Bill does not clarify which year’s taxation should be taken into account,” he explained.

The Medak MP also pointed out that spare parts of vehicles were not available even if these companies are functioning for more than 15 years. He sought steps to address the issue and also an urgent need for measures to curb sale of duplicate spare parts. “Parking is a big problem. How are we going to address it, since we do not have enough space earmarked for public parking,” he asked.

