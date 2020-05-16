Impossible to hide Covid fatalities: Eatala Rajender

By | Published: 9:09 pm 10:14 pm

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday asserted that it was not possible to hide fatalities or even positive cases in times of a pandemic.

After a review of the Covid-19 situation here on Saturday, the Minister said that in a pandemic such as the coronavirus, for any public health department, it was impossible to hide fatalities or positive cases.

The revised ICMR guidelines stipulate that a high-level committee comprising professors from different Medical Departments have to study each and every death in the State, which is attributed to Covid-19, and then only declare the cause of death.

“We have been following the ICMR guidelines right from the initial days of coronavirus outbreak in Telangana and the fresh revised guidelines will be implemented without any delay,” Rajender said, adding that health officials here would now base their Covid-19 death declarations on the basis of the death audit report submitted by a high-level committee.

The revised guidelines include a major shift in discharge policies of Covid-19 patients as well. The revised guidelines allow doctors to discharge mild and moderate coronavirus patients after 10 days, instead of the usual 14-day period. Mild and moderate Covid-19 positive patients need not undergo the hitherto mandatory coronavirus diagnostic test while getting discharged. However, both category Covid-19 positive patients must remain under home isolation for seven days after getting discharged.

The course of treatment for severe Covid-19 cases will continue without any major changes. However, after recovering, such patients have to undergo coronavirus diagnostic test only once and not twice, as was the case earlier.

The ICMR has also revised guidelines that allow home isolation for mild and very mild coronavirus patients. At present, all suspected and confirmed Covid-19 cases are isolated and treated at Gandhi Hospital. The new guidelines allow doctors to refer mild patients who have the requisite facilities at their residence for self or home-isolation. There are however certain conditions that will be clinically analysed by doctors before advising the patients home isolation.

