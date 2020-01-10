Impressed with KCR’s leadership many join TRS

By | Published: 9:37 pm

Nirmal: Minster for Forests, Environment, and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy said many from Congress party were joining TRS after being impressed with administration of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He welcomed several members of the Congress into TRS fold in Nirmal on Friday.

Addressing the newly joined members, Indrakaran said schemes such as Asara pensions, Shaadi Mubarak, Rythu Bandhu, Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, had encouraged many to become a part of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Rao won of hearts of public by introducing the welfare schemes and developing State on many facets, he added.

The Minister exuded confidence that TRS would win big in the coming municipal elections. He said Opposition parties were struggling to save their existence and electors would deliver another blow to them by voting for TRS again.

Reddy said he was committed to develop Nirmal town like never before. He said district headquarters would soon undergo a remarkable transformation and beautification of the town was being taken up spending over Rs 50 crore. Several more developmental works would be taken up, he added.

The Minister welcomed Adapa Poshetti, Padmakar, Ramalingam, Jonnala Mahesh, Janardhan, Chandu and Charan, leaders of Congress and their followers into TRS. The new joinees promised to strive for the party so that it would get maximum number of votes in municipal polls in Nirmal town.

A festive mood prevailed on the premises of Reddy’s camp office. TRS leaders Marugonda Ramu, Gandrath Eshwar, Dharmaji Rajender, Rameshwar Reddy, Mallikarjun Reddy, Allola Gowtham Reddy, Muthyam Reddy, Harish Rao and Tirupati Reddy were present.

