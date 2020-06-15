Imprints of Jain temple found in Karimnagar

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Karimnagar: Imprints of a temple were found at the spot wherein sculptures of two Jain Tirdhankaras (Monks) were unearthed in Kotlanarsimhulapalli of Gangadhara mandal.

Archaeology Department officials, who visited the spot on Monday, found the imprints of a structure (Jain temple) and decided to take up excavation in the half acre area. In this regard, district Archaeology Department officials wrote a letter to the Director of Archaeology seeking permission as well as funds to take up excavation.

While the idol of 23rd Jain monk Parshvanatha was found two years ago, the sculpture of 24th monk Vardhamana Mahavira was unearthed on June 13. Both the idols were unearthed at the same place when the land owner was tilling the land.

Official are contemplating to take up excavation in a half acre land wherein the imprints of structure was found. Besides temple structure, imprints of earthen well are also located in the village.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Assistant Director Nagaraju said more sculptures and structure of Jains may be found at the spot if excavation was taken up. When the officials asked the villagers to shift the idols to the district museum, they refused to do so stating that they would construct a temple in the village itself.

On the other hand, Jain Trusts were also ready to construct a temple at the spot if land was allocated to them. Representatives of the Jain Trust also visited Kotlanarsimhulapalli on Monday.

