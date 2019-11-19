Improv group takes love for comedy to Bengaluru

By | Published: 8:04 pm

It’s not just Irani Chai, Hyderabad Dum ki Biryani that makes the city of pearls famous but also its young and talented people who do the city proud with their improv comedy. Meet Jayashree, who hails from Manikonda, and her six-member team who are representing Hyderabad in the Bengaluru International Improv Festival.

This improv group aims to familiarise and popularise improv comedy in the city. While their first show received a standing ovation, they conducted and aced their second show on December 29 last year.

Improv is an art form where anything that is performed onstage is totally unscripted, unrehearsed and spontaneous, resulting in a new and unique experience every time as none of the scenes will repeat.

It is one of the art forms that holds the audience in high regard and interacts with them throughout the show. The show unfolds based on audience’s suggestions.

“It was started with three members who are working in different streams. We joined hands and started working on Improv comedy, it’s pure passion which brought us together and now, we are a six-member who are working on improv. We are all set to represent Hyderabad on a national scale, says 29-year-old RJ, Jayashree Raj, who is part of the team that participated at the improv show in Bengaluru on November 18.

Pranavi Pullagumi is a software engineer and a standup comic who keeps you hooked on to the scene, adds a flavour of south Indian culture, Hindi and English to the show, while Athira is a full-time IT engineer at Infosys who brings out a wide spectrum of genuine emotions which will make you crack up laughing in any

“I’m an RJ, trained classical dancer, Emcee, an actor and a theatre artiste. I try to bring out a unique Hyderabadi flavour of ‘Iryani Improv’, besides trying to experiment with improv in Telugu. We received best response from the public for our shows. The best movement was when KV Vijayendra Prasad graced our event, which made me go on cloud nine,” says Jayashree.

This group performs scenes and games that are hilarious and interactive. Nothing is scripted. Everything is made up on the spot, inspired by the audience suggestions. Improv is not just a performing art form but also a tool to live a better life. It keeps you alive and exciting. It helps you live in the moment and savour every bit of it, believes the group.

“No matter where you come from and what you do – Improv is for everyone. An awesome art form, it’s always fun to interact and evolve in the magic of being spontaneous,” concludes Jayashree.

