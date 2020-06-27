Improved Irrigation encourages Telangana to expand coconut cultivation

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Hyderabad: With improved irrigation facilities due to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, the State of Telangana has decided to encourage Coconut farming to help farmers earn enhanced income. The Horticultural department is drafting plans to extend coconut cultivation to Peddapally, Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts under the Godavari command area in addition to Khammam and Kothagudem, where coconut is grown traditionally.

At present the state produces 68.46 lakh coconuts from 1141 acres of land. East Coast tall, West Coast tall, Andaman ordinary, Lakka Dweep ordinary and short varieties such as Chogat Orange, Malayan dwarf and Malayan yellow dwarf are the varieties grown in Telangana. While tall varieties yield 80-100 coconuts per year, dwarf varieties yield 50-60 coconuts. A farmer is sure of earning Rs 80,000 of net income per acre. If coconut is taken as an intercrop till the fourth year, the farmer can earn Rs 60,000 per acre.

Meanwhile, in an encouraging move the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) in Cochin has suggested Telangana to go for Kalpa Jyothi that yields 144 coconuts per tree, Kalpa Surya (123) , and Kera Hybrid that yields 130 coconuts and two more varieties Chandra Sankara and Kalpa Samvrudhi.

Subsidy

To encourage growing Coconuts in the State hitherto considered as not suitable to Coconut cultivation, the Telangana government has come up with a subsidy scheme for farmers. Farmers taking up tall and hybrid varieties will receive Rs 6500 per hectare in two installments. For dwarf varieties the subsidy is up to Rs 7500 per hectare .

On the other hand for integrated farming demonstration fields the subsidy is Rs 35,000 in two installments per hectare, for organic farms Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 per 1200 cubic feet.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .