Improving social media for better reach: Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar

By | Published: 12:06 am 10:11 pm

Hyderabad: After a rather prolonged election ‘season’, which spanned over eight months and included both the Assembly and Parliamentary polls, the Hyderabad City Police is now gearing up to return to regular policing tasks, but with an increased focus on crime prevention and detection, traffic management and more citizen-oriented initiatives.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar tells Asif Yar Khan of his future plans to ensure a safe and secure Hyderabad.

How was the experience of holding elections for the City Police?

The City Police acted in a professional manner during the elections. The result is there for all to see. The Election Commission of India congratulated us for our work. Even the political parties congratulated us. There was no single instance of re-polling in any constituency in Hyderabad during the Assembly or Parliament elections, nor were any incidents of violence reported. For the first time, the City Police used e-gadgets and various applications for planning and execution of election arrangements.

Now that the elections are over, what’s next

We are now in the process of training City Police officers in various technological initiatives. Police officers are attending training programmes in batches at the Commissioner’s Office. Recently we have issued tablets to 800 Sub-inspectors in the city. Refresher courses are being organised for officials of various ranks on different aspects.

How the police is planning to clear the pendency of Under Investigation cases

A special drive is being conducted to clear Under Investigation cases. SHOs and SIs are regularly completing the investigation in UI cases and filing the charge-sheets in the courts.

How is the e-petty case concept faring

So far, about 40,000 e-petty cases were registered by the City Police. Booking small petty cases and ensuring conviction is a globally accepted step towards reducing the commission of grave and bigger offences. It has been tested everywhere including by the New York police when they applied the ‘Broken Window Theory’ in the early part of the century.

What is happening on the technological front

We are going to further improve and publicise our social media platforms and mobile-based applications to enable to help people reach us. So far, around three lakh citizens have benefitted from the Hawk-Eye mobile app of the City Police. People are reaching us through Facebook and WhatsApp together summing up to 7,500 complaints this year.

How far has the closed circuit camera network reached

So far 2,65,000 cameras installed in the city were geotagged by the City Police. More cameras are coming in from the government and through community groups. With the help of CCTV cameras, many sensational cases were solved within hours. People have realised the benefits of surveillance cameras and are installing them in colonies and establishments or residences.