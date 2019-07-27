Improving the tried and tested

By | Published: 7:34 pm 7:39 pm

The genre of Zombie survivor games has regained popularity in 2019 with games like World War Z, Dying Light 2 and Days Gone — all of them vying to be a worthy successor to 2013’s The Last of Us, the best zombie game yet. Days Gone, a game very similar to The Last of Us and a PlayStation exclusive is uniquely poised to whet our gaming appetites as we patiently await the impending launch of The Last of Us 2.

An open world zombie adventure set in a world where humanity has been contaminated by a genetic virus Days Gone’s protagonist Deacon is an Afghan war veteran, separated from his girlfriend Sarah at the time of infection. Looking to find answers two years after the incident and in the search for Sarah, Deacon traverses a world where humanity has been reduced to a tribal lifestyle where scavenging and endurance are key to survival.

The similarity to The Last of Us is felt on several levels as many gameplay elements are either reiterations or improvements on the 2013 game’s approach. However, with its open world environment, Days Gone doesn’t come across as a blatant copy but a spiritual successor. The weapons are extremely similar (Molotov cocktails, bricks, bottles, melee weapons) and so are the conditions, but the Zombies here not only hunt humans but are also cannibalistic.The combat is a little less punishing and a stealthy approach can yield significant rewards.

The open world also means you will encounter a variety of human opponents and it is here that Days Gone really shines as it portrays the several possibilities of humanity’s collapse. In a graphically spectacular world, this descent of mankind is a stark contrast and almost heart-rending to swallow at times.There is a remarkable smoothness and an almost flawless experience while playing the game. However, at times, it fails to be the exhilarating ride it could have been.A great game to try for lovers of Zombie adventures, this is no Last of Us though.What Stands Out – The open world is spectacular to look at and even better to navigate.- The deep integration with PS4’s hardware.