Imran Khan hails ICJ ruling on not releasing Jadhav

By | Published: 4:42 pm

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated the ICJ’s decision “not to acquit, release and return” Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav. But notably, Khan did not term the court ruling a victory for Pakistan, something that the media and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi have claimed. Imran Khan’s statement came a day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced its verdict and ruled that Jadhav be “allowed consular access immediately” and asked Pakistan to ensure “effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentence”.

On Twitter Imran Khan posted: “(I) appreciate ICJ’s decision not to acquit, release and return Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav to India. He is guilty of crimes against the people of Pakistan. Pakistan shall proceed further as per law.” Foreign Minister Qureshi on Wednesday claimed the ICJ ruling on Jadhav was a “victory for Pakistan” as the top UN court did not ask for his release.

“Commander Jadhav shall remain in Pakistan. He shall be treated in accordance with the laws of Pakistan. This is a victory for Pakistan,” Qureshi tweeted.

The Foreign Office in a statement on Wednesday evening said the fact that the ICJ did not ask Pakistan to release or acquit Jadhav meant that the UN court had “not accepted India’s plea” for his release. The Foreign Office said that Pakistan was a responsible member of the international community. “Having heard the judgment, Pakistan will now proceed as per law,” the statement said.

It reiterated its accusations against Jadhav — that he “entered Pakistan without a visa on authentic Indian passport with a fake alias Hussain Mubarak Patel”. It reiterated its charges that Jadhav “is responsible for acts of sabotage, espionage and multiple terrorist incidents in which scores of innocent Pakistani citizens were killed resulting into umpteen women being widowed and numerous children becoming orphans”. Pakistan claimed that Jadhav “has confessed” to all these acts during his trial in Pakistan in front of a Judicial Magistrate. “This is a clear case of Indian state terrorism.”