Imran Tahir regrets not playing for Pakistan

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 2:30 pm

Hyderabad: South African cricketer Imran Tahir said he regretted not playing for Pakistan despite performing well for the country in the age-group tournaments.

The veteran shifted his loyalties to South Africa in 2006 and made his debut for the Proteas in 2011 having a successful career. Speaking about his move to South Africa in an interview with Geo Super, he said, “I used to play cricket in Lahore and it played a major role in where I am. I played most of my cricket in Pakistan but did not get a chance here, for which I am disappointed. It was hard leaving Pakistan but God blessed me and most of the credit for playing for South Africa goes to my wife, Sumayya Dildar”, Tahir said.

Representing South Africa in three different World Cups in 2011, 2015 and 2019, Imran Tahir has played 107 ODIs for them scalping 173 wickets in the meantime.

