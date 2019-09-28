IMS causes heavy losses to exchequer

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: The Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) Wing, which earlier probed the financial irregularities in Insurance Medical Services (IMS) Department, has found that medicines were purchased at 105 per cent to 350 per cent excess price, causing heavy losses to the exchequer.

IMS Director Ch. Devika Rani, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Friday, was believed to have played a key role in the scam. The excess price was incurred to the non-Rate Contract (RC) companies than the rate contract price for purchasing medicines. This resulted in loss to the exchequer, the V&E Wing said in its report. According to the report, most of the drugs were purchased locally by accepting quotations without forming local purchase committees or obtaining their certificate, which is mandatory.

The indents were deliberately split within the limit of Rs 5 lakh to escape limited tender norms and local purchase was opted for in violation of GO.MS.No.489 of Finance Department. For instance, Human insulin (soluble) H-Actaprid was purchased for Rs 139.59 from a non-RC firm as against Rs 61.68 RC price paying an excess of 226 per cent. Syrup lactulose (200 ml) was purchased for Rs 260 as against Rs 74.20, paying an excess of 350 per cent.

No action was taken to generate competition among suppliers for sinking prices. In most cases, indents were displayed on the notice board at the office of Directorate and only the persons who came there submitted quotations.

The wing has recommended disciplinary action against officials who were involved in financial irregularities. It asked the Labour, Employment, Training and Factories Department to ensure that the entire process of procurement, distribution system and utilisation should be made online for transparency and smooth operation.

The V&E Wing asked the Labour Department to recover the amount from RC firms that failed to supply the medicines in requisite time as per the agreement conditions.

