IMS scam: 2 more arrested, total 21 in the dock

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probing the Insurance Medical Services (IMS) scam, arrested two more persons on Friday for their alleged involvement in the case.

With this, the number of persons arrested in the case so far has gone up to 21. Pandiri Bhoopal Reddy of Vishal Enterprise and Reddymalli Nagender Reddy of Vasudha Marketing, both from Secunderabad, were those arrested on Friday following allegations of conspiracy in the scam.

Also read IMS scam: Pharma MD broke law for 20 years

Both Bhoopal Reddy and Nagender Reddy assisted two arrested persons Pandiri Rajeswar Reddy and Pandiri Srinivas Reddy of Teja Pharma in opening shell companies and claimed bills from the IMS, officials said, adding that the entire conspiracy was hatched in collusion with suspended IMS Director Ch Devika Rani and Pharmacist K Nagalakshmi.

Bhoopal Reddy and Nagender Reddy assisted Rajeswar Reddy and Srinivas Reddy in preparing quotations for more than 25 pharma distribution agencies which are shell companies in Teja Pharma office at Tadbund in Secunderabad. Both of them used to hand over all the filled in quotations to Nagalakshmi along with a set of signed quotations and a soft copy, officials said.

They also allegedly purchased agricultural land at Biknoor village in Kamareddy district along with Rajeswar Reddy and Srinivas Reddy. Bhoopal Reddy and Nagender Reddy were lodged in Chanchalguda prison after being remanded by a special court for ACB cases here.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter