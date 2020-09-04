IMS Scam: ACB detains former director Devika Rani and 8 others

By establishing shell companies and indulging in circular trading, Omni Medi proprietor K. Srihari Babu alias Babji caused loss to the tune of crores of rupees to the government.

By | City Bureau | Published: 3:31 pm 3:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has detained the former Director of Insurance Medical Services (IMS), Ch. Devika Rani after registering a case against her along with eight others for allegedly swindling Rs.6.50 crore of the government money.

By establishing shell companies and indulging in circular trading, Omni Medi proprietor K. Srihari Babu alias Babji caused loss to the tune of crores of rupees to the government and played a key in all the transactions with an ulterior motive with his associates and IMS officials.

He allegedly submitted false authorization letter as authorized distributor of Hemocue HB Cuvettes manufactured by Hemocue AB Sweden and procured a purchase order from the IMS Director through his company – Legend Enterprises in 2017-18. He was involved in circular trading with the firms established by him, his wife and a co-conspirator K. Krupasagar Reddy, officials said.

Using his personal influence, Srihari Babu took control of officials of Directorate of IMS either by bribing or threatening them.

Hemocue HB Cuvettes manufactured by Hemocue were supplied to distributors at Rs.3,300 per unit. The distributors supplied the same for Rs.4,800 per unit and the Legend Enterprises supplied them to the IMS Director for Rs.16,500 per unit charging an excess amount of Rs.11,700 per unit.

The company has supplied 5547 units of HB Cuvettes of Hemocue pertaining to two indents in 2017-18 and charged excess amount of Rs.6.48 crore. Srihari Babu colluded with the government officials and cleared bills by illegally. A case was registered against Devika Rani, IMS officials, Srihari Babu and others under Prevention of Corruption Act.