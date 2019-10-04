IMS scam: ACB seeks seven-day custody of accused

By | Published: 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: Arguments over granting seven-day custody of the eight persons arrested in the Insurance Medical Services (IMS) Department scam were completed in the special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases here on Friday.

The court reserved orders on the matter for Saturday. The custody will enable the ACB officials to collect more information from the arrested persons about the scam that resulted in the suspension of IMS Director Ch. Devika Rani.

She was among the eight persons, who were arrested by ACB last week. Pharmacist M Radhika, Joint Director K Padma, Director Rani, Omni Medi Company managing director K Srihari Babu alias Babji and company representative Ch. Siva Nagaraju were involved in the scam that shook the department.

As there were allegations that a mafia comprising pharma companies was involved in supplying medicines and kits to dispensaries and other ESI hospitals since 2015, ACB officials wanted to elicit more information from Rani and other arrested persons.

“We examined the documents of only one quarter of a year and found financial irregularities amounting to over Rs 11 crore. If we get the custody of the accused, we will know details of others who were involved,” an official said, adding that over a dozen pharma companies were under scanner. In a related development, the court posted the matter regarding the bail plea of the accused to October 9.

