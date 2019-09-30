IMS scam: Accused altered, changed order documents

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: Investigators probing the financial irregularities in the Insurance Medical Services (IMS) department have found IMS joint director Dr K Padma and pharmacist M Radhika played a key role in the scam in collusion with the director Ch Devika Rani. The staff at Devika Rani’s peshi was believed have involved in placing indents for purchasing medicines and kits for dispensaries and hospitals of Employees State Insurance (ESI).

Apart from the trio, the ACB had arrested IMS Assistant Director (Stores) K Vasantha Indira and Senior Superintendent V Harshavardhan, Omni Medi Company Managing Director K Srihari Babu and company representative Ch Siva Nagaraju in connection with the scam. Sources said Devika Rani’s peshi staff used to exert pressure on the officials to work in favour of Omni Medi Company. If anyone refused to obey the orders, then the staff allegedly used to resort to intimidation tactics.

There were also allegations that those who were involved in the case altered documents of 286 indent orders while 26 orders were changed completely. More irregularities were believed to be taken place at the dispensary at Cherlapally when compared to dispensaries in Borabanda, Patancheru and other areas, sources said.

