IMS scam: Accused has Rs 99 cr in shares

Hyderabad: Investigators of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probing the scam in Insurance Medical Services (IMS) has found that the Omni Medi pharmaceutical company managing director Srihari Babu has shares of Rs 99 crore and Rs 31 crore fixed deposits (FDs).

Important documents related to the shares and FDs were found during searches conducted a few days ago. The investigators found FDs of Rs 24 crore in the name of Babu while Rs 7 crore FDs were in the name of his wife. In 2017-18, Babu paid Rs 19 crore to the Income Tax (I-T) department and his bank account received Rs 54 crore from various persons.

During the investigation, it was found that Babu supplied medicines at exorbitant rates. Usually, there would be a margin of over 25 per cent for the suppliers but Babu and his associates supplied the medicines and kits for the dispensaries of IMS at the margin of about 250 per cent. Babu allegedly did the scam with the alleged assistance of IMS suspended Director Ch Devika Rani and Joint Director K Padma.

In all, the ACB has arrested 21 people including Rani, Padma, Babu and others for allegedly committing large scale financial irregularities in purchasing medicines and kits. With the support of Rani and Padma, Babu allegedly used to threaten doctors if they refuse to sign the indent, ACB officials said.

For each medical kit actually costing Rs 11,800, Babu supplied it for Rs 36,000 while another kit to know the Glucose levels, he supplied it for Rs 6,200 as again its actual cost of Rs 1,950. Officials said Babu used to supply the medicines and kits in the name of a shell company titled Legend.

