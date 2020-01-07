IMS scam: Accused’s link with jeweller being probed

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Investigators probing the scam in Insurance Medical Services (IMS) department are consulting the Income Tax (I-T) department to get more information on the transactions carried out by suspended IMS Director Ch Devika Rani with a prominent jeweller.

“We have collected a few documents that were seized during searches conducted at her house at Shaikpet and have shared those with the I-T department,” an ACB official said, adding that the I-T department would be able to assist investigators to find out the method adopted to carry out the cash transactions.

The document value of immovable properties of over Rs 15 crore was found during the searches and the market value of the same was approximately Rs 100 crore. This is apart from the payment of about Rs 7.3 crore allegedly made by Rani to the jeweller, an official said.

These details were found after ACB officials conducted searches after registering a disproportionate assets case against Rani and her husband P Gurumurthi, a retired civil surgeon. During the searches, officials also found gold and silvers articles worth over Rs 25.72 lakh at her house.

According to ACB officials, IMS Superintendent K Veeranna, who was caught by the ACB in November, used to collect the bribe amounts on behalf of Rani and hand over to the jewelry. In February, 2019, as per Rani’s instructions, Veeranna collected Rs 6 lakh from a representative of a pharmaceutical company that supplied medicines to the IMS and handed it over to the jeweller’s representative. Veeranna also collected bribes ranging from Rs 2 to Rs 5 lakh from the pharma company representatives and handed over to the jeweller, officials said.

In all, the ACB nabbed 22 people including Rani and IMS Joint Director K Padma in the scam. Rani and Padma along with pharma company representatives allegedly committed large scale financial irregularities by purchasing medicines and kits for the dispensaries at exorbitant rates and earned money.

