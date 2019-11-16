IMS scam: Pharma MD broke law for 20 years

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: More skeletons are tumbling out of the closet in the Insurance Medical Services (IMS) scam, with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) learning about Omni Medi Pharmaceuticals managing director K Sri Hari Babu’s brazen violation of norms.

Babu allegedly supplied medicines to dispensaries and government hospitals for the last 20 years without following the law. Back in 1998, he used to supply medicines in Karimnagar only, but gradually, by using his clout, rose to a senior position and started commanding the staff at the office of IMS director Ch. Devika Rani to process indents for purchasing medicines and kits for dispensaries.

His activities came to an end when ACB arrested him for his alleged role in the IMS scam. Babu along with Rani, IMA joint director K Padma and assistant director K Vasantha Indira, among others, were arrested on charges of committing large scale financial irregularities.

ACB sources said Babu was supplying medicines to dispensaries for the last 20 years through two shell companies. Such was his influence that he managed to escape from an ACB case in 2000 for committing irregularities to the tune of Rs 6.40 lakh in Karimnagar. In 2004, he established Omni Medi and continued his business across Telangana. He was the key person in preparing indent for medicines required for a dispensary anywhere in the State.

When the ACB officials started gathering more information about the scam, they came to know that Babu used to command the staff in the IMS director’s peshi and insist them to clear the indents as early as possible. Babu used to depute company representative Ch. Siva Nagaraju to the IMS office to get signatures on the indent in order to supply medicines and kits. “We were surprised to know the alleged role Babu and Nagaraju played in the entire scam,” an official said.

The ACB officials raided the house of Nagaraju in Sanathnagar and seized important documents. It is learned that officials found original purchase orders and other documents related to indents worth crores of rupees from the residence of Nagaraju.

