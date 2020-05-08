In 40 days we completed four months of works: Arvind Kumar

By | Published: 12:01 am 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar says it was Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s directions that made the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other departments swing into action and complete as many works as possible during the lockdown.

“In 40 days we have completed four months of work. That’s how the GHMC is working during the lockdown,” says Arvind Kumar in a chat with S Sandeep Kumar.

Q: The GHMC appears to be quite busy during the lockdown.

A: Yes, works worth about Rs 1,750 crore are under progress in Hyderabad. Of these, works for Rs 1,250 crore pertain to the SRDP, while works for Rs 250 crore are under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP). Works worth Rs 250 crore are being taken up by Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) as well.

Q: What are the SRDP works going on?

A: Construction works at LB Nagar junction, Kamineni flyover, Bairamalguda flyover, Qaitlapur RoB, OU Colony flyover, Owaisi Hospital flyover, Bahadurpura flyover and the steel bridge works at Punjagutta are being taken up in full swing. The steel bridge works are in the final phase and the bridge could be operational by the month-end.

Q: Roads are being repaired and recarpeted across the city.

A: We have set a target of completing road works on 300 km during the lockdown, as part of which 212 km of roads have been recarpeted till Wednesday. Apart from bitumen roads, Vaccum Dewatered Cement Concrete (VDCC) roads, which aid in longevity, are being laid at many places.

Q: What is the progress on the development of link and slip roads?

A: The HRDCL is executing 29 works covering 44 kms at a cost of Rs 250 crore. The old Mumbai Highway- Road No 45 Jubilee Hills via Nandi Hills will open up the entire area, besides facilitating hassle-free traffic movement. This apart, Hotel Westin – Madhapur, Bapughat- Attapur and other routes are under progress.

Q: Annapurna canteens have played a crucial role during lockdown.

A: From 40,000 meals a day through 140 canteens prior to the lockdown, the government has scaled up the distribution to 2.80 lakh meals a day for lunch and dinner in GHMC limits through 340 canteens.

Cumulatively, around 72 lakh meals were distributed till date and the credit goes to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who has been constantly monitoring the food arrangements and distribution through Annapurna canteens. Nowhere in the country is such a massive food distribution being done, more importantly free of cost. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi wanted more canteens to be established and accordingly 70 of them were set up in the old city.

Q: What are the sanitation measures being taken up, especially handling of waste from containment zones?

A: Garbage generation has dipped from 5800 metric tonne a day in GHMC limits to about 4500 metric tonne. This is mainly due to closure of commercial establishments, hotels, no marriages and functions etc.

Regarding the waste generated from containment zones, it is being collected separately and shifted to Jawaharnagar dumpyard for incineration. Same is being done with single use masks. Since the last few weeks, usage of single masks has come down and many are using reusable masks.

Q: Compared to other Metros and Indore, which topped in Swacch rankings, Hyderabad is faring better in containing the spread of Covid-19.

A: The situation in many Metros, including Chennai, Mumbai and Indore is bad. After the Karimnagar episode, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed setting up of containment zones and barricading entry and exit points into the zones. This move was crucial in ensuring there is no further spread, especially community transmission. This apart, extensive spraying of disinfections and citizens cooperation are prime factors.

Q: Is any monsoon preparedness plan being worked out?

A: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has directed us to prepare a health calendar. Accordingly, the entomology and health wings have already chalked out plans for containing mosquito menace, viral fevers, if any, for the entire year. Low-lying areas have been identified and plans are in place to handle any emergency situations during the monsoon.

