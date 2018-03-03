In a first, acting classes from NY film academy

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: The New York Film Academy (NYFA) will organise ‘Teen Camps’ for the first time in India during the upcoming summer vacations. To keep pace with the growth of the Indian film industry, digital media and entertainment genres, the NYFA is also aiming to expand its market in India, a press release said.

As part of the training sessions, Senior Executive Vice President David Klein, who has taught filmmaking for over two decades, is visiting India from New York to take classes for Indian students on film direction and storytelling.

“In response to demands from students for acting and filmmaking workshops during the summer vacation, NYFA will hold teen camps for the first time in India. We are looking forward to work with bright and creative young minds,” David Klein in a press release said.

The NYFA in Mumbai is offering various acting and filmmaking workshops and camps on entire gamut of production, scriptwriting, technical and post-production in addition to acting and direction.