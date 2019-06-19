 ‘In conversation with the Mystic’ on June 23 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Hyderabad: As part of the International Day of Yoga celebrations, Isha Foundation is offering a programme, ‘Yoga for Joy – In conversation with the Mystic’ designed by ‘Sadhguru’ at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on June 23 at 7 pm.

The programme would begin with Isha Upa Yoga sessions where one could learn simple yogic tools to instil a lasting sense of joy in their life, a press release said. This is followed by Telugu ‘Inner Engineering’ book launch by actor Nani.

Later, Nani will be in conversation with ‘Sadhguru,’ Founder of Isha Foundation, as part of ‘In Conversation with the Mystic’ an exclusive series of interactive episodes where eminent personalities from various walks of life explore a range of subjects with ‘Sadhguru’.

Amidst engaging stories and witty jokes, ‘Sadhguru’ bridges the gap between the modern and the mystical and opens the door to deeper dimensions of life, the release added.

