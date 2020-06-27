In Covid times, many Hyderabadis pin hopes on ‘Dawasaz’

By | Published: 12:09 am 12:20 am

Hyderabad: With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to spread across the city, several people are now turning towards the ‘dawasaz’ stores in the older parts of the city in the hope of getting some relief.

These stores at Gulzar Houz, Afzalgunj and Mallepally are witnessing increased enquiries and sales. Though the word ‘dawasaz’ in Urdu means druggist, the term is now widely used to refer to stores selling traditional medicine and ingredients used in making tablets, capsules and concoctions.

‘Senna leaves’ or ‘sana ka patta’ (Senna alexandrina) used by herbalists for making concoctions for clearing waste from the abdomen, lungs and colon are in huge demand. This apart, local herbal mixtures recommended by the Department of AYUSH for boosting immunity are also in demand.

Akash Vijayvargi, managing director of Munnalal Dawasaz, says more people are purchasing traditional medicine recommended by the Department of AYUSH. “People are buying senna leaves. It is the fastest moving item and is in huge demand. We have also prepared some mixtures as recommended by the Department of AYUSH that help in boosting immunity,” he says.

Mohd Altaf, a unani medicine store owner from Chandrayangutta, says the demand for senna leaves has increased manifold. “Fifty grams of the leaf or powder is sold for Rs 20. It is being sold across the market and is available in plenty as of now,” he says.

Dr Mohd Abdul Waheed, a noted unani medicine practitioner from the city, says senna leaves help boost immunity if used under proper advice.

“I have prepared different medicines using senna leaves and other herbs after using which many people have benefitted. There are also other home remedies that can be followed, but all under proper guidance,” he suggests.

Dr Mohd Rafi Ahmed, former superintendent, Government Nizamia Tibbi College, Charminar, says that for decades, unani practitioners were using senna leaves for treating patients suffering from seasonal ailments. including flu.

“People should not directly use senna leaves as using more quantity could result in stomach disorders. It is always advisable to consult a unani medicine practitioner before using it,” he says.

