In fine fettle, KCR says on rumours about his health

Published: 8:49 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who on Sunday held forth on a variety of issues during his reply to the general discussion on the annual budget in the Legislative Assembly, also made some pointed, but light-hearted comments, about some “good friends” who never stop speculating about his health and well-being.

“For the past few years, some of my good friends have been making predictions about my health. They have even gone to the extent of speculating that I will step down and make KTR (Minister K T Rama Rao) the Chief Minister. Some of these ‘friends’ have also been saying that I was supposed to go to the USA for treatment,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

“Look at me. I am hale and hearty. I am working for the good of the people with their blessing. I am 66 now. Don’t you think I have at least ten more years to serve as Chief Minister?” he asked as MLAs from different parties thumped desks in support.

Chandrashekhar Rao said: “Telangana Rashtra Samiti will be in power for at least ten more years because we are doing good things for the people. I will complete this term as Chief Minister and will also be the Chief Minister in the next term.”

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who a little while later rose to ask some clarifications on the budget, reacted to Chandrashekhar Rao’s comments, stating: “We all want the Chief Minister to be healthy and lead a long and fruitful life. All of us want him to serve the State and make Telangana even better.”

