In full glory, Pocharam dam draws many

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Medak: Pocharam dam, constructed across Pocharam stream on the border of Kamareddy and Medak districts, has been attracting a huge number of tourists for over 20 days since it started overflowing on September 1.

Due to heavy rains in Pocharam’s catchment area, the dam, with 1.8 tmc ft storage, has been overflowing for over 20 days. Since it has two weirs, the picturesque dam located amid the Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary, has become the most sought after tourist spot. Tourists have been coming from across Medak, Nizamabad and Hyderabad to spend weekends at the Pocharam dam.

It is a great place to have lunch with friends and family during the weekends close to the overflowing water body. Children enjoy their time at the spot since they can watch the wild animals at the sanctuary besides the adventure park.

Since the wildlife sanctuary also has a safari facility, the Forest Department’s adventure tourism spots are also attracting huge number of tourists since the past 20 days. Owing to heavy rains on Thursday and Friday in its catchment area, the Pocharam dam was in full swing on Saturday evening, which is expected to draw hordes of tourists on Sunday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter