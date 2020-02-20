In memory of composer Ravindra Jain

By | Published: 5:28 pm

Hyderabad: Armed with a database of about two dozen cine celebrities whose birth and death anniversaries fell in the month of February, among whom were legendary playback singer Talat Mahmood, reputed music composer Ravindra Jain and film director Vijay Anand (who gave classic hits in the 1970s and later), Dakshin Dhwani organised its 55th music programme ‘Sunke Teri Pukar’ at Phoenix Arena, Madhapur, recently.

Nearly 10 singers sang more than 25 songs of over 13 celebrities whose works were acknowledged through karaoke music. A docu feature on ‘Lyricists and Hindi Cinema’, too, was screened on this occasion in front of a niche crowd.

The audience were taken into the lives and times of eight mercurial wordsmiths who gave the world some of the finest lyrics which have remained evergreen across the circles of Hindi film lovers. It was proof enough that despite the event being conducted in the newest part of the city, there were enough takers for vintage film music, which was a delectable mix of tunes and tones.

