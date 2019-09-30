In no hurry for marriage, Kalyani plays it safe

By | Published: 10:07 pm

The life of celebrities is like a slate. Anything that is private will surely sneak into media and spill further into public domain, sooner or later. Following the news that southern actor Kalyani Priyadarshan has been hooked up with her long-time friend, the actor clarified saying she liked a person who is a family friend. She also expressed her interest to share her life with her boyfriend. However, she maintained that she would not divulge any details about him now.

Kalyani is confident that her family would not raise any objection to her marriage proposal and said that she doesn’t have to worry over the issue. In the past, rumours were abuzz that she was in a serious relationship with Pranav, the son of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Starting her in Telugu cinema with Akhil Akkineni starrer Hello sometime back, she happened to find a break through Sai Dharam Tej’s movie Chitralahari in the recent times.

The subsequent movie – Ranarangam too raised expectations among the audience with its visuals and making. However, it tanked at the box office. Being backed by a good filmy background, Kalyani’s career could not take off as much as expected by the industry circles. However, she says that her parents are happy about her doing films in all the languages in the South.

She recently said that her mother Lissy has a special regard for the people in Telugu film industry. While her father always asks her to do justice to whatever role she does. Kalyani is known for her cute looks and subtle performance on-screen. She is currently doing a project alongside Siva Karthikeyan in Tamil. She is also essaying a special role in her father Priyadarshan’s directorial.

