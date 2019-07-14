In novel protest, Wanaparthy residents clean up town’s drainage system

By | Published: 12:44 am

Wanaparthy: Fed up with the alleged apathy shown by municipal authorities, the residents of Vidyanagar Colony near Kothur Road Colony in Kothakota town came together along with their children to clean up the drainage system in their colonies on Sunday.

The issue was that there was an incomplete drainage canal system between two canals. Though a small dirt canal was dug to facilitate water flow from one canal to another, this was just a temporary arrangement.

“Since three months, the canal folded up and sewage has been flowing openly onto the roads, especially when it rains,” said Raju, a local, who initiated the innovative protest.

Raju complained to the Executive Officer, Kothakota MPDO who is the in-charge Municipal Commissioner and also posted his complaint with photos on Whatsapp group of Kothakota municipality and in other groups as well but to no avail.

Realising that something had to be done immediately before someone fell sick due to water-borne diseases, he mobilised the residents of the colony and started cleaning the drain for the past few days, whenever the town dwellers could find time. Raju himself has been working for four hours a day to get his colony’s drains cleaned.

