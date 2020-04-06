In search of solutions to COVID-19 collateral issues

By | Published: 12:40 am 10:48 pm

Hyderabad: Global Grad Show, in partnership with Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), has announced an open call to its global academic network looking for solutions to COVID-19 collateral issues.

All graduates, undergraduates, and professors of all academic backgrounds and universities around the world, including India to submit their proposals through the website https://www.globalgradshow.com/. The proposals must address collateral issues related to COVID-19.

Examples include improving the efficiency of self-quarantine, increase treatment capacity and screening methods, mitigate contagious behaviours individually and within groups and enable collaborative efforts amongst private and public sectors. Any selected project will be announced by April 16.

A team of health professionals and innovation specialists will support the selection and development of chosen projects. Any selected proposal will be funded through prototyping and testing. Additionally, creator(s) of a selected proposal will be awarded the tuition fee of their current studies, or equivalent scholarship for the department of selected professor(s).

Great Learning Academy launched

Hyderabad: Great Learning has recently launched Great Learning Academy, an online repository that offers over 300 hours of high-quality structured learning content across 40 courses focused on career critical skills. Some top courses being offered at the Academy include Analytics, Programming, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Digital Marketing, Big Data and Business Finance. On completion of each course, learners will also receive a certificate from Great Learning.

The courses cover the conceptual understanding of the topic, the tools and techniques commonly used and the application of these technologies across a host of industries.

Great Learning founder and CEO Mohan Lakhamraju said: “Great Learning Academy’s purpose is to offer everyone the opportunity to develop career critical skills relevant to this digital age. It provides access to high-quality courses developed and delivered by award-winning faculty members who are stalwarts in their respective fields. We encourage working professionals and students to take advantage of the Great Learning Academy to make the most of the present circumstances and be prepared to accelerate their careers in the future.”

