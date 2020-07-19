In Sweden, a ‘second-hand’ mall draws big crowds

By | Published: 7:05 pm

Eskilstuna: Not content with the average neighbourhood thrift store, a city in Sweden has opened a whole shopping mall dedicated to giving pre-owned items new life. The mall, located an hour’s train ride west of Stockholm in the city of Eskilstuna, consists of 13 stores and covers 5,000 square metres (54,000 square feet), employing between 50 and 65 people.

It has been named ReTuna, a play on Eskilstuna, which began an effort to reinvent itself as an ecological city in the 1990s. “We are traditionally an industrial town, we have had our difficulties and we thought we have to find some things that can build confidence and where we can take responsibility,” the city’s mayor Jimmy Jansson said, adding that city leaders were now trying to develop it “into a modern industrial town”.

ReTuna, inaugurated in 2015, was named “the world’s first shopping mall designated for repaired, recycled and restored items” by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2020. Someway from the giant shopping malls of major cities, the complex still attracts some 2,50,000 to 3,00,000 visitors a year, according to Anna Bergstrom, who was in charge of ReTuna until early 2020.

Spread across two floors, the boutiques sell used tech gadgets, books, children’s toys and home goods, as well as a slew of other products. “You can basically do all kinds of shopping here that you do in regular stores: furniture, clothes, flowers, sports articles, building materials, almost everything,” Bergstrom said. The mall, where a slight hint of the signature smell of second-hand clothing reigns, also offers a one-year course in the design of recycled products.