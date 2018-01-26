GNITS-B wins throwball event

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: GNITS-B defeated GNITS-A 11-15, 9-15 in the Throwball event at the 8th Inter-Engineering Colleges State Level Sports Meet conducted by G Narayanamma Women’s engineering college, Hyderabad.

In the basketball event, VNRVJIET defeated GNITS.

Results: Throw ball: GNITS-B bt GNITS-A 11-15, 9-15; Volley ball: BVRIT Hyderabad bt GNITS with 2 points; Basketball: VNRVJIET bt GNITS with 2 points; Table Tennis: GNITS-A bt SNIST 3-0; Singles: SNIST bt GNITS 3-0; Badminton: Singles: CBIT bt GNITS-A 11-4, 11-5; Doubles: CBIT bt GNITS–A 11-3, 11-5; Kho-Kho: GNITS bt Sridevi 5-3.