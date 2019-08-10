In the spirit of the game

By | Published: 6:23 pm

St Peter’s Residential School organised a two-day 3rd edition of Chairman’s Trophy Inter-School Basketball tournament at its Dhulapally school premises in the city.The tournament was formally inaugurated by its secretary TV Reddy who told the young players to play the game in the spirit of it. “Winning and losing are part of the game. Participating itself is winning,” he told them.

Around 200 players from nine teams from schools such as DRS, Pallavi Model School, CMR International School, Oak Valley, HAL Secondary School, Sadhu Vaswani International School, Takshasila School, and Abhaya International School, apart from the host St Peter’s Residential School, participated in the tournament.

The annual tournament is held in two categories — Under Thirteen and Under Sixteen both for boys and girls.Basketball as a sport is picking up in the city and more tournaments are being organised, said T Saroja Reddy, director of St Peter’s School, and added, “Junior NBA is popularising the sport in our city”.The winning team will be presented a Rolling Trophy and Rs 8,000 cash prize while the runner-up team will get a trophy and Rs 5,000 cash prize.

