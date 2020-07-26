Inani named president of FTCCI

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) at its 103rd Annual General Meeting held on Saturday, unanimously elected Ramakanth Inani as president and K Bhaskar Reddy as Senior vice-president for the year 2020-2021 of FTCCI.

Inani served as managing committee member for the last two decades and also chaired various expert committees of the Federation. He was senior vice president, FTCCI for the year 2019-2020.

Graduated in engineering and Law from Osmania University, he is an expert in financial market sector with 35 plus years of experience.

Reddy hails from Suryapet and graduated in Dairy Technology from Osmania University. He is the founder and Managing Director of Creamline Dairy Products Limited.

He is an active member of Indian Dairy Association (IDA) and also the Chairman of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industries Committee at FTCCI, a release said.

