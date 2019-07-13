Inaugural meet of TASA held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: The inaugural meeting of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) Veterans Consultative Committee was held at Golden Palm Sainik Bhavan, Secunderabad on Saturday.

The meeting discussed various issues of veteran welfare and latest policies/programmes promulgated by the Central and State governments for the veterans. The committee holds quarterly meet to address the grievances faced by the veterans and will take suitable measures to address these at appropriate level.

The meeting was presided over by Major General N Srinivas Rao, General Officer Commanding, TASA and senior veterans of both the States were present at the meeting, according to a press release.

