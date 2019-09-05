Incentives big draw for students in Telangana

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: The promise of cash prizes and incentives including bicycles for high attendance appears to be making a difference in the student turnout in government schools, with a six per cent increase being recorded in August.

The assurance of incentives was part of the Haazaru Masotsavam (month of attendance), an initiative of the Directorate of School Education in Telangana to improve attendance in government schools in August. Though the promise is still on paper, one month of the initiative appears to have yielded positive results. In July, the schools recorded an average of 70 per cent attendance and this has increased to 76 per cent in August. The attendance is being recorded and monitored on a daily basis through the newly launched T-Haazaru app.

The directorate, according to officials, has decided to felicitate students who record 100 per cent or the highest attendance in the school. Bicycles and cash prizes for maintaining high attendance too are on the anvil. In order to motivate other students, the schools have been instructed to display the names of candidates who register full attendance in a given month on classroom walls.

“Due to prevailing viral fever conditions, some students did not turn up for school. We are expecting that the average attendance will further improve in the days to come,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the directorate has instructed all Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, urban residential schools, government and local body schools, aided schools, and schools under different welfare residential educational institutions societies to upload the attendance of students and teachers through the T-Haazaru app every day by 10.30 am

According to authorities, there are 30,431 schools under different managements, out of which 22,702 have registered on the app till the last count on Thursday. Of the total registered schools, more than 18,000 schools have uploaded attendance of students and teachers on Thursday.

According to the directorate officials, the attendance percentage of teachers and students in registered schools stood at 88.09 and 78.97 respectively on Thursday. “Not just for a month, the initiative should be continued. The teachers and students should be encouraged to maintain good attendance. This will increase quality and standards in school education,” said Chava Ravi, general secretary, Telangana State United Teachers Federation.

For a foolproof attendance capturing system, the directorate plans to integrate both the T-Haazaru app and the biometric attendance machines. Biometric attendance machines have already been installed in 11,000 schools spread across 11 districts in the State.

“Once all schools get biometric machines, they will be integrated into the app which will help in ascertaining whether the right candidate is registering attendance or not,” an official said.

