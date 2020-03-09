Incentives set to boost Telangana’s industrial sector

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: With Hyderabad emerging as an IT hub, and Tier-II cities attracting investments in industries and IT sector, the State government set aside Rs 1,500 crore towards industrial incentives and Rs 1,998 crore towards development of industrial sector in the 2020-21 budget.

“Due to the progressive industrial policy adopted by the government, heavy investments are coming into the State,” Finance Minister T Harish Rao said, in his budget speech. The TS-iPASS, a single window clearance facility for industries, has turned into a boon for the industrial sector. “So far, 12,427 industries obtained permission through this system, with investment touching Rs 2,04,000 crore. Employment opportunities have been created for 14 lakh people and international companies and startups are entering into agreements with the State for investments,” he said.

Besides, Hyderabad has also become the hub for investments by internationally renowned IT giants. Due to the investor-friendly IT policy of the State government, investments in this sector are booming. The T-Hub which was established to encourage startups has attracted the attention of the entire country, he said, adding that the government subsequently established We-Hub to encourage women entrepreneurs.

During 2013-14, IT exports from the State stood at Rs 57,000 crore which shot up to Rs 1,09,000 crore in 2018-19, which indicates the excellent progress witnessed in the sector, the Minister said. International companies such as Microsoft, Google, IBM, Oracle, among others, and national giants like Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and TCS have expanded their business in Telangana, he said, adding that the government was expanding IT industries not only in Hyderabad, but also in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities like Warangal and Karimnagar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter