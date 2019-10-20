Incessant rains: Cotton crop suffers micro-nutrient deficiency in Telangana

By | Published: 10:23 pm

Nagarkurnool: Water stagnation due to continuous rains has been causing micro-nutrient deficiency in cotton fields across Nagarkurnool district for the past few days. This deficiency of magnesium has been observed in cotton crop across Bijinapally, Nagarkurnool, Timmajipet, Padara and Amrabad mandals.

According to Dr Jagan Mohan Reddy, Principal Scientist and Coordinator of Krishi Vignan Kendra at Palem, this condition arises due to water stagnation, but it can certainly be addressed. According to him, the way to address the problem is by removing the water from the stagnated fields and then spraying magnesium sulphate at the base of the stem where off-shoots come up from the roots.

This is where agricultural officers, agricultural extension officers and mandal agricultural officers have to play a crucial part, because timely dissemination of information to farmers about what could be done to address the problem is crucial at this stage.

Unfortunately, AEOs and MAOs across the State have been directed to play their part in paddy procurement which will start in November and there is only a small window of time to reach out the cotton farmers across Nagarkurnool district, so that their crop could be saved, he said.

Meanwhile, continuous rains have been lashing various parts of Palamuru region this month, but there has been light to moderate rains, which haven’t posed any other threat to crops here. even in the next 24 to 48 hours, light to moderate rains are expected across Palamuru region and moderate rains are forecast between 48 and 72 hours across the region.

