Incessant rains damage crops in Mancherial

By | Published: 7:31 pm

Mancherial/Asifabad: Several parts of Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts registered light to moderate rains since Tuesday, causing overflow of irrigation tanks and flooding streams from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. In sporadic incidents, dilapidated houses caved in and standing cotton, maize and red gram crops were damaged, following the rains.

Mancherial district’s average rainfall was gauged to be 29.7 mm and the highest rainfall was recorded at Nennal mandal centre, followed by Kannepalli which saw 91.5 mm of rainfall.

The average rainfall of Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district was calculated to be 29.7 mm. Sirpur (T) received the highest rainfall of 106.2 mm, while Kaghaznagar and Rebbena had 69.8 and 43.4 mm of rainfall, respectively. The district recorded an excess rainfall by 21 percent by seeing 1211 mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 997 mm from June 1 to September 25.

Following the downpour, a mud-walled house belonging to Goleti Pochubai was collapsed at Yellur village in Penchikalpet mandal. Streams were swelled hitting connectivity of certain remote villages. Farmers demanded Agriculture authorities to carry out survey of damage of crops caused by the rains.

