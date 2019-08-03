Inching closer to art

By | Published: 10:44 pm

In mid-2018, Hyderabadi artists and colleagues Neha Sharma, 22, and 26-year-old Meghalika Panduru’s discussion birthed an idea that is picking up pace the second year since its inception.For the city’s artist community active on Instagram, #aninchaugust is no alien trend. The duo’s effort is to encourage creators to come up with quick artwork that is bound by a 1×1 inch frame, and this year onwards, aninchaugust has welcomed macro photographers to share their contribution on the photo-sharing platform “in a bid to not exclude creators from any field,” says Neha.

With a logo by graphic designer Kanishak Sharma, Neha and Megha’s initiative is aimed at those who are open to new ideas in the field of art. “While we were talking about how our routine lifestyle, we wanted to begin an art wave which would motivate us and more like-minded people through Instagram,” shares Meghalika, to whom Neha attributes their progress. Creating tiny art might be cumbersome for the unwilling, but artists are excited for the prospect. On picking a square inch canvas, Neha adds, “We chose that size because we felt if it’s something small, people will be ready to do it even if there’s a time crunch.”

“When we shared this with our friends, they showed immediate enthusiasm and supported us throughout the month last year. And this year, the excitement has grown exponentially,” narrates the elated 22-year old. Megha, echoing glee, adds, “The way people are responding to season 2 is so amazing! People tell us that they were looking forward to develop the habit of drawing; to improving their art skill and found this challenge an excellent opportunity at it.”

However, any initiative comes with its own set of challenges. The first challenge was to reach a wider audience; and Neha and Meghalika’s set of friends helped them spread it to “a decent number of people”. “The other challenge was to keep the artists engaged for an entire month. We didn’t want to give daily prompts as it would become too rigid and the only constraint for our challenge is the size itself,” says Neha.

To boost interaction, the girls came up with themes on every Sunday of August. “That gave us a greater sense to keep going,” they say. This year, the duo have begun polls, enabling participants to pick from two themes for the week apart from organising a meetup by the end of August for artists in the city to exhibit their contributions. From paintings to embossed art to mandalas or clay models, one can find different mediums and styles under the umbrella of #aninchaugust.