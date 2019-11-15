Inclement weather hits Shirdi bound flights

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Three flights that were bound to Shirdi in Maharashtra from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Thursday returned due to inclement weather conditions in Shirdi.

As the two SpiceJet flights and an IndiGo flight came back to the RGIA, the airline officials were either refunding the ticket price or making travel arrangements to again send them to Shirdi on Friday, airport sources said.

