‘Involve WE-Hub in Central schemes’, says MP Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana has been supporting the growth of women entrepreneurship with several initiatives and if Centre can support the State’s initiatives and involve it in the policy framework, it can boost further growth, K Kavitha, Member of Parliament, said at the India SME Forum’s Shakti National Convention held at NIMSME Campus, Hyderabad on Friday.

The MP who felicitated 13 women entrepreneurs and achievers at the convention said the women startup incubator WE-Hub can work along with the Centre’s recently rolled out ‘Udyam Sakhi’ initiative in benefiting the women entrepreneurs in the State. She urged the MSME Ministry, Government of India, to allocate land for women entrepreneurs along the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor.

“Cluster development is the right format to encourage multiple entrepreneurs in a region. Telangana has developed women-entrepreneur only clusters and its working well,” she pointed out.

On what could help women entrepreneurs to scale up their business, Kavitha recommended, Centre can consider certain tax incentives to encourage them. Women in India face difficulty in getting loans from banks as collaterals are not usually in their name. And it needs a societal change. She said, loans are often available for startups and SMEs often struggle to get lending support from the financial institutions. There needs to be Centre’s intervention in this matter.

As the default rate in Mudra loans is high, newer means to extending financial support and loans need to be worked out. Telangana which has been extending support to the 42 lakh self-groups to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore every year has seen a default rate as low as 0.5 per cent.

Sharing the success story of Telangana, Chandrasekhar Dakuri, additional industrial advisor, MSME, Development Institute-Hyderabad, said, “We have tied up with WE-Hub three months back and facilitated funding support to 17 women entrepreneurs already. We are providing market linkages through our Enterprise Development Centre.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mandeep Kaur, joint development commissioner, Ministry of MSME, said, “Centre’s ‘Udyam Sakhi’ is aiming to create women entrepreneur groups thereby creating an organised platform where marketing, technical and financial support can be extended to them. Problems can be identified and gaps can be filled.”