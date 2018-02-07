Inclusive sports event to be held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:38 am 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Firefox Bikes in association with Adventures Beyond Barriers Foundation (ABBF) is organising the Hyderabad edition of ‘#EverydayAbility,’ an inclusive event that will have differently-abled participating in rock climbing sports. The event will begin with a bike ride at 7 am on February 10, at Khajaguda Rock Climbing venue, Gachibowli.

Fifth in the series, the earlier editions of the event were held at Pune, Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Bengaluru with participants taking up rappeling, slacklining and wall climbing. The initiative hopes to build an ecosystem grounded in the principles of dialogue, acceptance, and equality for all.

The collaboration between Firefox Bikes and ABBF is aimed at demonstrating that adventure is for all, and is committed to dispelling misconceptions surrounding the differently-abled, according to a press release.