INCOIS launches three innovative products

Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: The researchers at Hyderabad-based Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) have continued to showcase their prowess in developing innovative indigenous technologies.

On Tuesday, the INCOIS launched three innovative products including Small Vessel Advisory and Forecast Services System (SVAS), Swell Surge Forecast System (SSFS) and Algal Bloom Information Service (ABIS), in New Delhi to provide services to diverse users.

The SVAS system will help improve operations on the numerous small marine vessels, particularly fishing vessels that ply the coastal waters of India. The SVAS will warn users about potential zones where vessel overturning can take place, ten days in advance.

The warning system is based on the ‘Boat Safety Index’ (BSI) derived from wave model forecast outputs such as significant wave height, wave steepness, directional spread and the rapid development of wind at sea which is boat-specific, INCOIS said.

The SSFS will provide forewarnings for the coastal population of country’s vast shoreline, which often experiences damages caused by swell waves that originate from Southern Indian Ocean.

Also known Kallakkadal, a colloquial term used by Kerala fishermen to refer to freaky flooding episodes, the sea surges into the land and inundates vast areas. The SSFS system will now predict Kallakkadal and warnings will be given to concerned authorities at least two to three days in advance.

Meanwhile, the ABIS aimed at ‘Detection and Monitoring of Bloom in the Indian Seas is meant for fishermen, marine fishery resource managers, researchers, ecologists and environmentalists.

It will provide near-real-time information on occurrence and spread of phytoplankton blooms over the North Indian Ocean. Accordingly, relevant data retrieved from satellites will be disseminated daily through ABIS.

The INCOIS has identified four regions as bloom hotspots including North Eastern Arabian Sea, coastal waters off Kerala, Gulf of Mannar and coastal waters of Gopalpur.

