Income limit for SC students’ overseas scholarship scheme raised

By | Published: 11:32 pm

New Delhi: The annual family income limit for the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Castes students has been increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said on Thursday.

The major change in the scheme will apply with effect from selection year 2020-21, said a ministry statement, adding students securing admission in higher ranking institutions internationally will be given preference.

Also, the minimum qualifying marks have also been increased from 55 per cent to 60 per cent and the maintenance allowance has been linked with progress of the awardee.

“Various verification processes have been simplified. Police verification has been done away with and self-declaration has been introduced,” it said.

With the changes, the selection process has become simplified and all the slots are likely to be filled up in a short period as compared to the last year, as per the ministry.

So far, 42 out of a total of 100 slots have been filled, based on the applications received during the first quarter. The selection process for the second quarter is underway.

The scheme provides financial assistance to the finally selected candidates for pursuing master level courses and Ph.D abroad in accredited institutions or universities in specified fields of study like engineering and management; pure and applied sciences; agricultural sciences and medicine; commerce, accounting & finance; and humanities and social science.

Earlier, 100 scholarships, subject to availability of funds, were available per year under the scheme. Around 30 per cent were earmarked for women candidates. Vacant slots of previous year, if any, were also carried forward.

