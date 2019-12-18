Income Tax sleuths conduct survey on properties of industrialist in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:34 pm 2:49 pm

Hyderabad: Officials of the Income Tax (I-T) department assessment wing on Wednesday conducted a survey at the properties of industrialist Raghunath Mittal and his family in the city.

Mittal, who is the owner of Raghunath Agrotech, a leading manufacturer of cotton bales, started a cotton ginning facility in 1965 and later in 2004, he founded Raghunath Agrotech.

Sources in the income tax departments said that the survey was conducted in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad and Adilabad district as well. Raghunath Agrotech has seven ginning factories in Telangana and Maharasthra cotton belt area. The company exports raw material to markets in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, China and Indonesia.

