Incorrigible autowallahs of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hiring a ‘rule abiding’ autorickshaw continues to be a horrid experience for commuters in the city. Especially when it rains or the city witnesses a heavy downpour, the drivers demand exorbitant fares, at times even double the amount fixed by the authorities concerned.

There are more than 1 lakh autorickshaws plying on the city roads and as per rules the entire commercial passenger autorickshaw fleet have to collect fare by the meter. However, passengers hardly find any autorickshaw driver ready to adhere to rules anywhere in city.

Prashanti, a private employee who regularly travels from Banjara Hills Road No 10 to Begumpet Railway Station says for the short distance — around three kilometres — the fare should be around Rs 30 as per the rules. “The auto drivers demand anywhere between Rs 50 and Rs 60 and they hike the fare to Rs 100 if it is raining. They simply refuse to go by the meter,” she complained.

H J Azam, a marketing executive from Hussaini Alam in the old city said in the south of the city, the practice of bargaining with auto drivers continues as was the case earlier with cycle rickshaws. “Never in my life have I managed to find an auto driver who agreed to go by the meter. They just refuse to go by the meter and make umpteen excuses,” he complained.

On the other hand, autorickshaw drivers say commuters do not even mention about the meter and straight away ask how much would be charged for reaching a particular destination. “Passengers directly ask us what will be the fare. No one talks about the meter,” says Ifteqar Ahmed, an autorickshaw driver from Bahadurpura.

As per the government orders issued in February 2014 when the fares were revised autorickshaws were entitled to collect a minimum of Rs 20 for distance of 1.6 kilometres and thereafter Rs 11 for every kilometre.

“Fares were revised in 2014 and since then fuel prices have increased by several folds. Auto drivers demand high fares because, if they go by the meter, they will hardly earn any money. It will be difficult for them to make ends meet. We have been demanding that the government revise the fares for a long time but the authorities are only giving us assurances but not issuing orders,” said Sathi Reddy, general secretary of Telangana Autorickshaw Drivers Samakhya.

With auto drivers firm on sticking to their ‘own rules’, the public are now shifting to cabs which are charging a little higher for the service. “Instead of haggling over the fare, most people now prefer to book cabs for their commute. Of course, we have to pay more, but it is worth the comfort and safety,” feels Archana Shetty, a fashion designer.

Car aggregators OLA and Uber have a good market share in the city with one of them also offering autorickshaw and bike services to the clients.

“Bike services are much cheaper than autorickshaws and cabs. If I have to travel alone I alowys book a bike,” says Srijeet Kumar, a MNC employee.

An official of the Legal Metrology Department said the department was responsible for recalibration of meters and enforcing penalties in case there was tampering. “The Transport Department and the traffic police have to take action on the issue pertaining to collection of fares,” he said.

Meanwhile, the traffic police who have time and again assured to help citizens facing problems with adamant autorickshaw drivers, reiterated that they would sort out the issue if citizens bring it to their notice. “Whenever we get complaints we are booking cases against autorickshaw drivers. Our personnel are posted at railway and bus stations to help commuters. If citizens face problems they can dial the traffic police helpline or approach the traffic police personnel in the vicinity,” said DCP Traffic K Babu Rao.

