Increase greenery in villages: Karimnagar Collector

By | Published: 9:51 pm

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka on Thursday called upon village secretaries to work hard to enhance greenery in rural areas. He was participating in the district level awareness programme for village secretaries held in collectorate auditorium here.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashanka advised secretaries to visit villages every day and make available for the public in the gram panchayat offices. Otherwise, action would be taken against them. He instructed mandal panchayat officers to monitor the activities of secretaries.

Stating that sanitation was a continuous process, he instructed that every day, hundred percent garbage should be collected from every house. There should be a tricycle per every 150 houses and a sanitation worker per 500 people.

Prepare weekly plan and take up works according to plan, he advised. Accept grievances from the public under Prajavani programme on every Monday and take up repair works of tractors and tricycles.

Advising to observe Haritha Day on Tuesday, he wanted the gram panchayat authorities to concentrate on Haritha Haram and take steps for protection of trees.

Observe sanitation day on Wednesday and clean drainages and roads, collect garbage from houses and dump in dumping yards.

Collector instructed secretaries to take up electricity works on power day on Thursday, observe dry day on Friday and take up Sramadanam along with villages on Saturday.

There should be a soak pit in every house and four to five community soak pits in every village. Avenue plantation should be done in two to three kilometer distance and arrange tree guards.

It was the responsibility of village secretaries to protect every tree planted in a village. Otherwise, action would be initiated according to new PR Act 2019.

Take up block plantation in three to four acres if the government land was available, he advised and instructed to speed up graveyard, dumping yard works.

Advising to prepare budget plans, Collector instructed to create Palle Pragathi App and upload all the details on the app since the rankings to villages would be given based on that app.

